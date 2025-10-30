Get Updates
JioHotstar Leads India’s AI Entertainment Revolution With Record-Breaking Launch Of Mahabharat: Ek Dharamyudh

JioHotstar Leads India's AI Entertainment Revolution

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, the first-ever AI-powered entertainment series made a phenomenal debut with 6.5Mn+ video views and 2.1X higher reach than platform average, the biggest opening day for a long-running show on the platform.

With this show, JioHotstar has set the blueprint for AI driven content where technology doesn't replace creativity, but amplifies it, enabling creators to imagine storytelling and characters beyond conventional limits.

This milestone reflects JioHotstar's commitment to shaping the next era of entertainment, where machine intelligence empowers human creativity shaping the next leap in storytelling innovation.

