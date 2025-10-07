Jolly LLB 3 Netflix & JioHotstar Release Date Confirmed? Here's What We Know So Far

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date: There has been much talk about when Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film Jolly LLB 3 will release on an OTT platform. As per a few reports, the OTT release date of Jolly LLB 3 has been revealed. The film marks the much-awaited return of both Akshay and Arshad in the same courtroom drama, reprising their respective versions of the iconic lawyer, Jolly. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 brings back the sharp satire and legal face-offs that made the franchise a fan-favorite. This time, the story revolves around a high-stakes legal battle where the two Jollys come head-to-head, raising the courtroom tension with wit, drama, and unexpected twists. Packed with social commentary, humor, and powerful performances, the film promises to be both entertaining and thought-provoking, keeping viewers hooked from start to finish.

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date

Jolly LLB 3 was released in theaters on September 19, 2025. The movie had its fair share of box office collection. Now the makers are gearing up for Jolly LLB 3's OTT release. As per Gadgets 360 report, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to start streaming on OTT platforms from November 14, 2025 onwards. Jolly LLB 3 will reportedly be available to stream on JioHotstar and Netflix. However, no official confirmation has yet been made by the makers or the OTT platform.

Jolly LLB 3 had a strong start at the box office, collecting Rs. 12.50 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The momentum continued through the weekend, with around Rs. 20 crore on Saturday and Rs. 21 crore on Sunday, bringing its opening weekend total to Rs. 53.5 crore net. As of now, the film has earned approximately Rs. 104.15 crore net in India. Made on a reported budget of Rs. 80 crore, as per Filmibeat, the film has already crossed its production cost and is well into profit. In its first week alone, Jolly LLB 3 achieved a worldwide collection of Rs. 113 crore, making it a clear commercial success and a strong performer in both domestic and international markets.