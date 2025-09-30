Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Update: Netflix & JioHotstar Release Date Confirmed? Here's What We Know

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date Update: When is Jolly LLB 3 releasing on OTT, and where can you watch it online? Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Jolly LLB 3 has been making waves at the box office. Despite the buzz, the film has not yet managed to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark. With the festive season in full swing, anticipation around its digital premiere is growing. Recent reports suggest an estimated OTT release date is on the horizon. Keep reading to find out when and where Jolly LLB 3 will be available for streaming online.

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date Update

According to Digit's report, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to release on November 14, 2025 on OTT. However, no official announcement has yet been made either by the OTT platform or the makers. So, let us further wait for the official announcement.

Where To Watch Jolly LLB 3 Online?

As per the outlet, Jolly LLB 3's digital rights have been bought by Netflix and JioHotstar. Therefore, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to release on Netflix and Jio Hotstar. Let us further wait for the official announcement.

Jolly LLB 3 Storyline

Jolly LLB 3 brings back the beloved courtroom drama with a twist, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi reprising their roles as rival lawyers. This time, the story unfolds with both Jollys finding themselves on opposite sides of a high-stakes legal battle. Set against a backdrop of intense courtroom drama, sharp wit, and social commentary, the film dives deep into themes of justice, corruption, and moral dilemmas. As arguments heat up and secrets unravel, the film blends humor and emotion, keeping audiences engaged throughout. With powerful performances and a gripping narrative, Jolly LLB 3 continues the franchise's legacy of impactful storytelling.