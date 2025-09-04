K-Dramas OTT Release Date In India, Platform: Amazon MX Player & CJ ENM Sign Licensing Deal To Premiere, EXCL!

Mumbai, India - 4 September, 2025: Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free streaming service is expanding its global entertainment portfolio with an exclusive content partnership with Leading Entertainment Company CJ ENM. This marks the first official content package deal between CJ ENM and Amazon MX Player in India, following Amazon's acquisition of MX Player.

The new agreement includes a package of 18 drama series from CJ ENM-many of which have already found success in global markets-that will now be made available to Indian audiences. As part of the effort to connect more deeply with local viewers, the titles will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, completely free to stream.

Leading the package is Lovely Runner, the recent series that sparked a K-pop romance buzz, set to be released on September 8 this year. Following that, a mix of fan-favourite romance titles like My Lovely Liar, Twinkling Watermelon, Wedding Impossible and Delighfully Deceitful, will roll out gradually across four quarters from September 8, 2025. With these already well-rated titles, Amazon MX Player aims to captivate India's growing K-drama community and make globally loved stories accessible for free in India.

This partnership is particularly meaningful as it not only signals a deepening relationship between CJ ENM and Amazon MX Player, but also marks a new phase in Amazon MX Player's strategy to engage Indian audiences through localized content strategies.

Commenting on the partnership, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, stated, "The demand for global content, especially Korean dramas, has grown exponentially in India. Through this partnership, we're bringing 18 premium K-dramas - including recent blockbusters - to Indian audiences on AVOD, many of them for the very first time. With international stories now available in localized languages, we're excited to make these compelling shows accessible to viewers completely free."

Also marking it as a significant milestone in expanding the reach of Korean content in India's free streaming market, Sebastian Kim, VP of the International Business Department at CJ ENM said, "This launch is very meaningful as we continue to reach new audiences around the world." He added, "The shows have already proven their strength in story, cast, and production, and I believe they will strongly connect with Indian viewers through our new partnership with Amazon MX Player."

All the Korean dramas will stream for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.