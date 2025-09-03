Kammattam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Malayalam Language Crime Thriller? Here's DEETS

Kammattam OTT Release Date: Shan Thulasidharan's film Kammattam is all set to premiere on an OTT platform soon. If you're looking for a gripping South Indian drama, get ready to stream Kammattam this weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was shot in just 11 days and consists of six episodes. The show is based on a real-life financial scam that took place in Thrissur. Let's explore when and where you can watch Kammattam and what makes it a must-watch.

Also Read Su From So OTT Release Date Confirmed! Know When Kannada Film Will Premiere On Jio Hotstar

Kammattam OTT Release Date

Kammattam will be released on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Where To Watch Kammattam On OTT?

Kammattam will be available to stream on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium. You will be able to watch the show on OTTplay Premium with a subscription plan.

When Will Kammattam Release On Zee5?

The new shows generally release at midnight. Therefore, Kammattam is expected to release at midnight on September 5, 2025.

Kammattam, directed and scripted by Shan Thulasidharan, is a gripping six-episode series based on a real financial scam in Thrissur. The story follows Inspector Antonio George, played by Sudev Nair, who investigates the mysterious death of Samuel Umman. As Antonio digs deeper, suspicion falls on Francis, one of Samuel's close aides. The series features notable talents including actor-filmmaker Jeo Baby as Samuel Umman and Kalfan as Ebin Samuel. Adding to its appeal is director Ajai Vasudev, known for his work with Mammootty, who also appears in the cast. Kammattam promises a thrilling exploration of betrayal and justice.

Talking about the trailer and the response it got, Zee Malayalam and Sudev Nair wrote, "Blockbuster response! Trailer smashes 1 Million+ views in 12 hours!"