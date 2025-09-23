Kannappa (Hindi) Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar Film Online

Kannappa (Hindi) Now On OTT: Kannappa, the Telugu epic devotional film, is now available in Hindi on OTT, allowing a wider audience to experience the retelling of the legendary tale. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the film stars Vishnu Manchu in the title role, with Preity Mukundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, and Madhoo in key roles. Notable guest appearances include Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Originally released in theaters on 27 June 2025, Kannappa explores the story of a hunter who initially rejects faith but later becomes a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, ultimately sacrificing his own eyes in an act of devotion. The film's narrative draws from the traditional legend of Kannappa, combining devotional storytelling with cinematic spectacle.

The film became available on Amazon Prime Video starting 4 September 2025 in its original Telugu version, alongside dubbed editions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. As of 23 September 2025, the Hindi-dubbed version has been released on the platform, making it accessible to Hindi-speaking viewers nationwide.

Ensemble Cast and Grand Production of Kannappa

Kannappa features a large ensemble cast, including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, R. Sarathkumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukundhan, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Saptagiri, Mukesh Rishi, Aishwarya Bhaskaran, and several others. The music is composed by Stephen Devassy, with additional programming by Al Nishad and Sreerag Suresh. Rhythm arrangements were handled by Suresh Krishna, and the traditional kuzhal was played by Kuttappan Chazhiyattiri and Unnikrishnan Chittanda. Dolby Atmos scoring was managed by Binoy Benny, with orchestra coordination by K D Vincent.

The film was shot under the banners of Twenty Four Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, with cinematography by Sheldon Chau and editing by Anthony Gonsalvez. The production design was led by Chinna, and the sound and DI work was carried out at Annapurna Studios. Stunt sequences were choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee, while dance sequences were handled by Prabhudeva, Brinda, and Ganesh.

With the Hindi OTT release, Kannappa now reaches a broader audience, providing viewers the chance to explore a popular Hindu legend in cinematic form. The film is accessible on Amazon Prime Video, offering both the devotional storyline and large-scale production to streaming audiences across India.