Kannappa OTT Release Date (EXCLUSIVE): When Will Vishnu Manchu's Film Premiere On Prime Video?

Kannappa OTT Release Date (Update): The Internet is buzzing with posts about the OTT release date of Vishal Manchu's Kannappa. The film starring biggies might have struggled to get numbers at the box office, but it grabbed several eyeballs before its theatrical release.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the online premiere of Kannappa ever since it was revealed that Prime Video has bagged the digital rights of the movie. The OTT platform has paid a whopping amount to buy the streaming rights of the Telugu flick.

Despite a star-studded cast, Kannappa couldn't create magic at the box office. It received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, failing to set the cash registers jingling.

While Vishal Manchu played the lead role, the film also featured Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka.

Wondering when and where to watch Kannappa on OTT? Gossip mills suggested that the epic devotional film would premiere on July 25 on Prime Video; however, the movie is not available for streaming on the leading OTT platform.

Amid the buzz of the film's online premiere in July 2025, a video is going viral in which Vishnu Manchu can be heard saying that Kannappa will release on OTT after 10 weeks of its theatrical release. This brings us to the question: When will Kannappa have its digital premiere?

"Contrary to the rumours floating on the internet, Kannappa is not releasing on OTT in July 2025. The movie is expected to have its premiere on Prime Video in either August or September, depending on the programming schedule of the streaming giant. Prime Video is also gearing up for the release of its Telugu series Arabia Kadali. The Telugu original will drop on August 8, 2025," a reliable industry source told Filmibeat.