Kannappa OTT Release Time: When Will Vishal Manchu's Film Premiere Online On Prime Video?

Kannappa OTT Release Time: The wait is finally over. Vishal Manchu's film Kannappa is all set to premiere online on Prime Video. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the digital release of the movie since it was rumoured that the OTT rights had been sold to Prime Video.

On July 28, Filmibeat exclusively reported that Kannappa would premiere on Prime Video in September. This depended on the programming schedule of the streaming giant. And now, viewers can watch the full movie in HD quality in multiple languages.

"Contrary to the rumours floating on the internet, Kannappa is not releasing on OTT in July 2025. The movie is expected to have its premiere on Prime Video in either August or September, depending on the programming schedule of the streaming giant. Prime Video is also gearing up for the release of its Telugu series Arabia Kadali. The Telugu original will drop on August 8, 2025," a reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Wondering when and where to stream Kannappa on OTT? The epic devotional film is available for streaming on Prime Video. What are the timings for OTT release of Kannappa? The movie will premiere at 12am midnight on Thursday (September 4).

Kannappa also starred Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka.

