Kantara 2: How To Download Rishab Shetty's Film On Prime Video For Offline Viewing?

Kantara 2 full film: The enchanting world of Kantara has made a triumphant return to cinemas with the release of Kantara Chapter 1. This film, which premiered on October 2, is not a sequel but a prequel to the 2022 hit that captured audiences globally. It delves into the origins of the legend that defined the original story, exploring ancient traditions and sacred rituals.

Kantara Chapter 1 takes viewers back in time, centuries before the events of the first film. Set during the Kadamba dynasty, it immerses audiences in Banavasi's dense forests, where myths come alive and rituals dictate destinies. The narrative follows Kaadubettu Shiva, a mysterious figure tied to sacred customs and ancient prophecies. Through him, the film explores ancestral beliefs and spiritual conflicts.

Rishab Shetty returned as Berme while also directing this ambitious saga. Rukmini Vasanth was seen as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah played the role of Kulashekara. The ensemble cast includes Jayaram as King Vijayendra, Pramod Shetty, and Rakesh Poojari, adding depth to its mythic grandeur.

How To Download Kantara 2 For Offline Viewing?

After its successful theatrical run, Kantara Chapter 1 is now available on digital platforms. Fans can watch it from home as it streams on Prime Video starting October 31. This much-loved film continues to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and cinematic experience.

For those interested in streaming Kantara Chapter 1 on Prime Video, here's how you can do it: Open the Prime Video app on your device, search for "Kantara Chapter 1," select it from the results list, and click 'Play.' You can adjust language settings in 'Audio Settings' for a personalised viewing experience.

In case you're travelling to a place without internet connectivity or about to enjoy a beachside vacation, you can download the film for later viewing. Kantara 2 is available for streaming in offline mode.

-Login using mobile number and password

-Search for Kantara 2, there's a download icon on the right side

-Click on the download button and use WiFi to download it for offline viewing

-You can select the video quality as per your preference.

How To Watch Kantara 2 In Hindi?

Kantara Chapter 1 is available on Prime Video in Kannada with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. This allows viewers across different regions to enjoy the film in their preferred language. However, the film will not be streamed in Hindi. You need not worry as it will release next month on the leading OTT platform.

Kantara 2 Hindi version will premiere on November 27 on Prime Video.