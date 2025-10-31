Kantara 2 (Hindi) OTT Release Date: Why Hindi Dubbed Version Didn't Premiere on Prime Video?

Kantara 2 (Hindi) OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 made waves at the box office, setting new records. It has already emerged as one of the highest grossing Indian films of 2025, showcasing the power of content and unique storytelling. At a time when Bollywood biggies like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn has seen a slump in the box office figures, the Hindi version of Kantara 2 alone has minted over Rs 200 crore.

On October 31, as the clock striked 12, Kantara 2 premiered on Prime Video. The digital premiere of the film witnessed a massive response from the audience as it was streamed across countries. The epic mythological action film is available for streaming in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat, "Amazon Prime Video has shelled out a whopping amount for the digital rights of Kantara. The film will be available for viewing in multiple languages including Hindi and English for the subscribers across all the major six continents. Considering the success of Kantara 1, Prime Video was happy to pay a mind-boggling amount to snatch the digital rights of Kantara 2. It paid a premium amount to keep the exclusive online rights for the film, ensuring that it becomes the number one destination for all the films in Kantara franchise."

WHEN WILL KANTARA 2 HINDI DUBBED FILM RELEASE ON PRIME VIDEO? OTT RELEASE DATE IS...

Wondering when and where to watch Kantara Chapter 1's Hindi version on Prime Video? While the film is available for streaming in the main South languages, the Hindi version is expected to release at a later date. Yes, you read that right!

"As South film are available for streaming after the four-week window is over, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 released online on October 31. Hindi films usually have their digital premiere on streaming platforms after completing the eight-week theatrical window. Kantara 2 is expected to have its world digital premiere on November 27 on Prime Video," our reliable source told Filmibeat.