Kantara 2 OTT Release Time Today: Where To Watch Rishab Shetty's BLOCKBUSTER Film Online?

Kantara 2 OTT release time today: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film is all set to knock your doors in the digital space. While I will recommend watching Kantara Chapter 1: The Legend in the theatres as it it offers a visually enriching experience, if you were waiting for Kantara 2 to premiere on OTT, you have every right to rejoice.

Kantara 2 is roaring at the box office despite the arrival of Diwali 2025 releases like Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. On Tuesday, the film minted Rs 2.28 crore for its Hindi version, taking the total collection to Rs 209.63.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has already emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year, performing better than heavyweights like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn.

WHEN, WHERE TO WATCH KANTARA 2 ONLINE? OTT PLATFORM AND DATE

Wondering how to watch Kantara Chapter 1 online? The film is exclusively available for streaming in several languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu. The original version will be available in Kannada on Prime Video.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat, "Amazon Prime Video has shelled out a whopping amount for the digital rights of Kantara. The film will be available for viewing in multiple languages including Hindi and English for the subscribers across all the major six continents. Considering the success of Kantara 1, Prime Video was happy to pay a mind-boggling amount to snatch the digital rights of Kantara 2. It paid a premium amount to keep the exclusive online rights for the film, ensuring that it becomes the number one destination for all the films in Kantara franchise."

KANTARA 2 OTT RELEASE TIMINGS TODAY: WHEN WILL FILM RELEASE ONLINE?

Prime Video will premiere the film on its platform on Friday (October 31) at 12am (midnight). It is nothing short of a bonanza for the viewers, who missed watching Kantara 2 in the theatres. If you want to stream the film and download the full movie in HD format for offline viewing, you need to follow the given steps.

Do share your thoughts with us after watching Kantara 2 on Prime Video.