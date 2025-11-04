Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) OTT Release Date: When Will Kantara 2 Premiere Online? BIG UPDATE

Photo Credit: Prime Video PR Image

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty has changed the course of Kannada cinema with his magnificent release Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1. The actor-filmmaker has proved that good content will sell like hot pancakes irrespective of the language. At a time when Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have struggled to strike a chord with the audience in the Hindi belt, Mr. Shetty is making waves with his new release- Kantara 2.

The epic mythological drama film emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025 with the box office figures touching the Rs 900-crore mark. Kantara 2 is unstoppable at the box office despite the arrival of new releases like Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

WHEN WILL KANTARA CHAPTER 1 (HINDI DUBBED VERSION) RELEASE ON OTT?

After setting the box office on fire, Kantara 2 premiered online on October 31 on Prime Video. The film is available for streaming in the original language Kannada along with Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Amazon Prime Video has shelled out a whopping amount for the digital rights of Kantara. The streaming platform paid a huge figure (over Rs 100 crore) to snatch the rights. The film will be available for viewing in multiple languages including Hindi and English for the subscribers across all the major six continents. Considering the success of Kantara 1, Prime Video was happy to pay a mind-boggling amount to snatch the digital rights of Kantara 2. It paid a premium amount to keep the exclusive online rights for the film, ensuring that it becomes the number one destination for all the films in Kantara franchise."

While Lokah Chapter 1 was released in all the languages, including Hindi on JioHotstar, Kantara Chapter 1 only premiered in the Southern languages. Fans have been wondering when the Hindi dubbed version of Kantara 2 will be released. We have an update. Read on to know more.

"As South films are available for streaming after the four-week window is over, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 released online on October 31. Hindi films usually have their digital premiere on streaming platforms after completing the eight-week theatrical window. Kantara 2 is expected to have its world digital premiere on November 27 on OTT," our reliable source told Filmibeat.