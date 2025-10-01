Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release Date & Platform: Has Rishab Shetty Film's Streaming Date Already Confirmed?

Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release: Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to hit theaters on October 2, 2025, and anticipation is sky high following the massive success of its predecessor. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the origin story unfold on the big screen. Interestingly, the film's OTT release has reportedly already been locked in. According to early reports, a major streaming platform has acquired the digital rights, and if speculation is to be believed, the OTT release date has also been finalized. Meanwhile, the film is off to a blazing start with Rs. 14.22 crore earned in Day 1 advance bookings and Rs. 22.22 crore including blocked seats, as per Sacnilk.

Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release Platform

As per Pinkvilla's report, Kantara: Chapter 1's OTT release platform has already been locked. If the reports are true, Kantara: Chapter 1 will be available on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release. The movie will allegedly be available to stream in different languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. As per the reports, the OTT platform paid a whopping Rs. 125 crore for the digital rights of the movie.

When Will Kantara: Chapter 1 Release On Prime Video?

As per OTT play's report, Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2025. However, no official date or platform has yet been announced by the makers. So, let us further wait for the official announcement.

Kantara: Chapter 1 delves deep into the mystical origins of a legendary protector in ancient Karnataka, weaving folklore with history. The story follows Berme, portrayed by Rishab Shetty, a warrior caught between divine forces and human conflicts. Alongside Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth brings depth as Kanakavathi, while veteran actors Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah add gravitas to the narrative. Directed and co-written by Rishab Shetty himself, the film combines authentic cultural rituals with breathtaking visuals and powerful performances, creating an immersive cinematic experience that honors tradition while exploring timeless themes of duty, faith, and rebellion.