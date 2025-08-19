Karanvir Malhotra Is Full Of Gratitude As Andhera Lands On A Positive Note: The audience has once again...

Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, Priya Bapat and Surveen Chawla starrer supernatural horror series, Andhera, has finally started streaming and it is receiving positive reviews from the audiences and critics alike. While the star cast keeps the audience engaged with gritty performances, Karanvir Malhotra hits it out of the park by bringing to the fore equal levels of intrigue and the adrenaline of not knowing what's next!

A good supernatural thriller doesn't always need to rely on jump scares; it can also weave a sustained sense of horror and a dread feeling that slowly seeps into your skin, and this aspect of Andhera has strongly connected with the audience, resulting in a positive reception.

As Andhera kicks off on a good note, Karanvir Malhotra expressed gratitude and said, "Andhera is out on Amazon Prime Video, and I'm glad audiences are admiring the show. As Andhera is a very different attempt at horror and more in the supernatural - sci fi thriller zone, I was hopeful that Andhera would be liked by the viewers for the right reasons, and I'm overjoyed that that's happening. For an actor, seeing the audience like your work is a feeling that's difficult to sum up in words. I'm glad that the audience has resonated with the intention and pulse of the show as well as Jay's character which had to be dealt with a lot of sensitivity.

I'm grateful that people have been patient while watching our show as it does require your full attention and cannot be consumed passively.

Andhera combines horror with psychological tension, treating audiences with a refreshing narrative that serves the best visual experience. Created by Gaurav Desai and helmed by Raaghav Dar, Andhera is currently streaming, and it makes for a thrilling watch this weekend!