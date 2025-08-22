Khemjira Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Is The Thai BL Available In India? When, Where To Stream Online?

Khemjira (Thai BL) Episode 3 Release Updates: The Thai BL industry has been setting global trends in recent years - and Khemjira is the latest title turning heads, stealing hearts, and dominating timelines. Starring Keng Harit Buayoi and Namping Napatsakorn Pingmuang, this 2025 breakout drama has exploded in popularity, riding high on buzz, brilliant storytelling, and one of the most compelling lead pairings of the year.

Since its premiere earlier this year, Khemjira has gone viral across social media platforms, especially among international BL fandoms. It has consistently trended on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube, with millions of views on behind-the-scenes clips, fan edits, and reaction videos.

Khemjira (Khemjira The Series) Episode 3 Release Date, Platform: Is The Thai BL Available Online In India?

Starring Keng Harit Buayoi and Namping Napatsakorn Pingmuang in the lead, Khemjira (Khemjira The Series) has been making waves in several parts of Asian countries. From the very first episode, Keng and Namping have captivated viewers with their magnetic on-screen chemistry. Whether it's a fleeting glance, a loaded silence, or a heartfelt confession, there's an unspoken energy between the two that feels both natural and deeply felt.

Amidst the soaring ratings, Khemjira is set to drop new episode, episode 3, on Saturday (August 23) exclusively on iQIYI. Will Indian viewers be able to watch this Thai BL online in India? YES! With a subscription, fans across the globe can access full episodes of Khemjira on iQIYI, offering English subtitles.

Khemjira (Thai BL) Episode 3 Release Time In India

As per Khemjira The Series's official Twitter page, episode 3 is scheduled to premiere first on Channel One 31 (TV) at 9:30 PM, followed by iQIYI premiere at 10:30 PM.

According to MyDramaList, Khemjira episode 3 will be available in India on Saturday at around 8:00 PM.

Khemjira Episode 3 Free Download: How To Watch?

Step 1: Download the iQIYI app on your digital device.

Step 2: Log in to your account, choose a subscription and complete the payment process.

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage and type 'Khemjira' in the search box.

Step 4: Once Khemjira's page appears, go to the 'Episodes' section and choose '3'.

P.S. - You can also download the new episode (with a subscription) and watch it later offline.