Kill To Love (Chinese BL) Episode 10 Release Time: When Will New Ep Drop Today? Will It Be Available In India?

Kill To Love (Chinese BL) Episode 10 Streaming Updates: Chinese drama fans are witnessing history in the making with 'Kill To Love', the first-ever BL costume (historical) drama to air in China-and it's safe to say it's taking the internet by storm. Starring rising heartthrobs Mi Jin and Zhang Zhe Xu, the series has captured hearts with its magnetic leads, breathtaking visuals, and emotionally charged storyline.

As the series approaches its finale, the buzz has only grown louder. From edits on Twitter (X), Instagram, Tiktok and fan art to trending hashtags and fanfiction, Kill To Love has ignited a passionate following across Asia and beyond.

With electrifying chemistry, soaring ratings, and nonstop fan buzz, Kill To Love is rewriting the rules of historical romance-and audiences can't get enough as it races toward its dramatic finale. With only a few episodes left, the stakes have never been higher. Fans are both excited and nervous to see how the story will conclude-will it end in tragedy, as historical dramas often do, or will it deliver a rare but hopeful ending for a BL pairing in Chinese media?

Much of the show's success rests on the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Mi Jin and Zhang Zhe Xu. Their portrayal of the prince and the assassin navigating a dangerous, war-driven and blood-soaked kingdom, and of course their passion, has left viewers emotionally invested from the very beginning.

As per the latest bing-watch schedule, Kill To Love episode 10 is scheduled to premiere today (Sunday, Sept 7) exclusively on the GagaOOLala app. Viewers in India will also be able to access the full episode with English subtitles on the said streaming platform.

Kill To Love Episode 10 Release Time Today In India

According to MyDramaList, Kill To Love episode 10 is slated to premiere today at 6:00 PM in China Standard Time, which translates to 3:30 PM in India (Sunday).

Kill To Love Episode 10 Free Download: How To Watch?

For those unversed, a subscription is needed to watch Kill To Love laetst episodes online on GagaOOLala. Check out the steps mentioned below to watch episode 10 online in India.

Step 1: First, download the GagaOOLala app on your digital device from the Google Play Store India.

Step 2: Log in to your account. Buy a subscription plan and complete the payment process. To note, if you don't have an account on GagaOOLala, then you will have to create one via the sign-in option.

Step 3: After completing the payment process, go to the homepage and type 'Kill To Love' in the search bar.

Step 4: Once the said page appears, go to the 'Episodes' option and click 'EP10'.

P.S.- Viewers can download the episodes (with subscription) for offline viewing later.