Kingdom OTT Release: How To Watch Vijay Deverakonda's Film On Netflix? Here's Step-By-Step Guide

How To Watch Kingdom On Netflix: Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom has finally made its debut on OTT. The movie was released on Netflix on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Amid the controversy, the director had hinted that the OTT version of Kingdom might include the missing song Hridayam Lopala and the carnival fight scene. However, the absence of both in the final version left fans disappointed and angry.

As per 123 Telugu's report, the makers might release Kingdom's uncut version later on YouTube in the future. However, these are just speculations and nothing has been officially confirmed.

How To Watch Kingdom On Netflix?

Here's step by step guide to watch Kingdom on Netflix:

Step 1: Log in to your Netflix account

Step 2: In case you don't have a Netflix account, download the app, choose the needed plan, fill in the details and make the payment

Step 3: Search for 'Kingdom' in the search bar

Step 4: Click on the 'play' button to watch the movie in real-time

Step 5: Click on the 'download' button to watch the movie later. It will appear in your downloads section

To note: You will only be able to watch Kingdom on Netflix if you have a subscription plan

Kingdom Box Office Collection

Sancilk reports that Kingdom, as of Day 15, has made the box office collection of Rs. 51.65 crores at the India net box office. However, at the worldwide box office, it has made a collection of Rs. 82 crores. The overseas collection of Kingdom stands at Rs. 21.25 crores.

Kingdom Budget

According to a report by Filmibeat, Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, was made on an estimated budget of Rs. 100 crore. The film, which features high-end visual effects, elaborate set designs, and action-packed sequences, is one of the most expensive projects in Deverakonda's career. A significant portion of the budget was reportedly allocated to VFX and large-scale production setups to bring the film's fantasy elements to life. Despite mixed reviews and controversies surrounding its theatrical release, Kingdom has garnered attention for its grand scale and technical execution. With its OTT release, the makers hope to recover a part of the investment.