Kranti Prakash Jha’s Next ‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’ Is A Must-Watch On Amazon MX Player

All set to take the center stage once again, Kranti Prakash Jha this time comes with a commanding new role in the upcoming web series Bindiya Ke Bahubali, releasing on Amazon MX Player. Known for his intense, grounded performances in shows like Raktanchal, MS Dhoni, Batla House, and Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh, Kranti continues to represent stories rooted in India's heartland.

A Fierce Return with Bindiya Ke Bahubali

Bindiya Ke Bahubali brings together the worlds of political ambition, small-town chaos, and dark humour - and Kranti's role in this world is one of strength, restraint, and layered emotion. The show is directed by Raj Amit. Kranti plays the role of a lovable cop, and is seen with actors like Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Seema Biswas, and Sai Tamhankar. His character adds depth and intensity to a volatile environment shaped by legacy, betrayal, and ambition. Without revealing too much about the plot, it's clear that Kranti's performance will be a standout, grounded, impactful, and rooted in realism. His familiarity with the cultural nuances of the region, his effortless grip on dialects, and his consistent ability to embody complex characters makes him the ideal face for a story like this one that balances satire with social insight.

Watch Bindiya Ke Bahubali, streaming from 8th August 2025 on Amazon MX Player.