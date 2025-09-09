Kubbra Sait On Doing Reality TV For The First Time With Rise And Fall: “Even If I Am in the Basement..."

Known for her bold choices and fearless presence on screen, Kubbra Sait, who has successfully showcased her talent across theatrical and digital platforms, has now stepped into an entirely new territory, her first-ever reality show, Rise and Fall. The actress, admired for her unfiltered personality and versatility, is ready to test her spirit in an arena where unpredictability rules.

The actress shared a video on social media where she opened up about what this journey means to her. With her characteristic mix of honesty and intensity, she said:

"I love to discover the unknown, and this is going to be the best experience. According to my life experience, I can be both a ruler and a hard-working individual. I am a reliable, responsible person. Even if I am in the basement, I will remain loyal. We will definitely rise."

Sharing the video, Kubbra wrote,

"Your Hooman is soon going to Rise and Fall people, ab hoga only hustle 🤪"

The statement captures exactly what fans have come to expect from Kubbra: courage, conviction, and an unwavering belief in resilience. It also reflects the essence of Rise and Fall, a format that challenges contestants to navigate extreme highs and lows, where loyalty, strategy, and adaptability are tested at every turn.

For Kubbra, who has always thrived on reinvention, this is an opportunity to strip away scripts and characters and present herself raw, unscripted, and real. Her words suggest a deep-rooted readiness not just to survive, but to stand tall through adversity and rise against the odds.

With Rise and Fall, Kubbra adds yet another feather to her dynamic career, stepping into the unpredictable world of reality shows with the same zeal that made her a standout performer in films and web-shows.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kubbra Sait will be next seen alongside Kajol in The Trials Season 2 and Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai