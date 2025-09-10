Kurukshetra Release Date: Netflix Marks Foray Into Indian Animated Mythology With New Series - DEETS

In a landmark show of commitment to celebrating India's rich storytelling culture, Netflix announces Kurukshetra, an epic new series that envisions the timeless dilemmas and profound wisdom of the Mahabharata. Conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka, the series is a Tipping Point production, produced by Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, and Ajit Andhare. Kurukshetra is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly. Legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar lends his voice to the project as the series' official lyricist, adding depth and gravitas to this animated retelling.

A seminal production, Kurukshetra presents the Mahabharata like never before - through an immersive narrative that captures the emotional intensity and moral complexity of the epic's greatest moments. The series unfolds through the perspectives of 18 key warriors, each navigating their inner dilemmas, personal vendettas, and the devastating cost of a war that pits brother against brother. Bringing the greatest Indian story ever told to life through the learnings of the Dharmayudh (righteous war), the show will be launched in two parts of 9 episodes each.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, shared "Kurukshetra is the first mythological anime from Netflix India and a truly novel take on the Mahabharata. It brings together everything that we look for in great storytelling. The Mahabharat has always been more than an epic; it's a mirror to our choices and dilemmas, as relevant today as it was centuries ago. With its distinctive storytelling lens, layered characters, and a moving background score, this series reimagines a story we've all grown up with in a way that speaks to today's generation. It's an invitation for newer audiences to discover its timeless themes through a format that feels fresh, contemporary, and compelling."

Creator Anu Sikka shares, "The battle of Kurukshetra is unforgettable and timeless - it is a collision of duty, destiny, and moral choices. Through this animated series, we explore the 18 days of Kurukshetra with its distinct perspectives blending eternally timeless wisdom with the power of visual storytelling. We're honoured to bring this layered narrative to life on Netflix, making this epic story accessible to Indian and global audiences in a visually stunning rich new format."

As a part of its growing original content slate, Netflix India forays into the animated mythology genre with Kurukshetra, a timely retelling of an epic bringing ancient wisdom to the modern era.

Kurukshetra premieres October 10, only on Netflix

Conceptualised & Created By: Anu Sikka

Producer: Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, Ajit Andhare

Produced By: Tipping Point

Writer & Director: Ujaan Ganguly

Lyrics: Gulzar