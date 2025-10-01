Kurukshetra Release Date: Netflix Unveils Trailer; Here’s When And Where Show Will Stream Online - UPDATE

Kurukshetra Trailer: Netflix is all set to bring the epic Mahabharata to life with its new animated series, Kurukshetra. Unlike any other retelling, this series focuses on 18 warriors, showing their personal struggles, tough choices, and moral dilemmas that shaped history.

When will Kurukshetra start streaming online and what to expect from it?

KURUKSHETRA OVERVIEW: TRAILER OUT; PLOT & OTHER DEETS

At the heart of the story is Lord Krishna's famous line: "Iss yuddh mein na koi mitra hai, na koi shatru" (This war has no friends or enemies), highlighting the complex nature of India's greatest dharmayuddh, or war of righteousness.

The show dives deep into the emotions and conflicts of iconic characters. Audiences will witness Arjuna's inner turmoil, Draupadi's fierce vow for justice, Duryodhan's unending thirst for power, and Bhishma Pitamah's calm wisdom. Each episode promises to bring the characters' struggles and choices to life, allowing viewers to experience the epic like never before.

Today (October 1), the makers finally unveiled its trailer leaving subscribers excited about the animated series. You can watch it below.

For those unaware, Kurukshetra is conceptualized and created by Anu Sikka and produced under the banner of Tipping Point, led by Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, and Ajit Andhare. The writing and direction are handled by Ujaan Ganguly, while Hitech Animation brings the story to life with stunning animation and visuals. Adding to the series' appeal, legendary poet Gulzar has contributed evocative lyrics, giving the story extra depth and emotional weight.

With its combination of striking visuals, powerful storytelling, and a captivating musical score, Kurukshetra presents the Mahabharata in a fresh and engaging way. It is not just a war story, but also a tale of human emotions, moral dilemmas, loyalty, betrayal, and the consequences of choices. The series promises to connect with both young viewers and adults, making it a truly universal experience.

WHEN WILL KURUKSHETRA PREMIERE ONLINE? RELEASE DATE UPDATE

Kurukshetra Season 1 will premiere on October 10, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The series offers a modern take on a timeless epic that continues to inspire generations.