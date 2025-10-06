Lakshya Lalwani Spotted Twice In A Week At Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Office — What’s Cooking?

Lakshya Lalwani, who made a striking debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, seems to have caught the attention of one of Indian cinema's finest storytellers. The young actor has now been spotted twice in just one week at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Mumbai office, and the back-to-back sightings have certainly set the rumour mill spinning.

After his breakout performance in the much talked about series, Lakshya has emerged as a promising new face in the industry. And with Bhansali known for discovering and shaping remarkable talent, speculations about a potential collaboration between the two are only growing stronger.

While there's been no official word yet, fans can't help but wonder if something exciting is indeed in the works. Two visits in one week? Sounds like more than just coincidence. What's cooking here is the real question?