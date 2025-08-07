Legend Of The Female General Episodes 6-7 Release Time: Will New Eps Be Available In India? Where To Stream?

Legend Of The Female General (Cdrama) Episodes 6-7 Release Updates: The 2025 Chinese historical drama Legend of the Female General is quickly becoming one of the year's most talked-about series, captivating viewers across Asia and beyond. Starring the fierce and graceful Zhou Ye alongside the ever-charming Ryan Cheng, the show has struck a perfect balance between heart-pounding war drama and emotionally layered romance - and audiences can't get enough.

Since its premiere, Legend of the Female General has seen skyrocketing viewership numbers and is trending across major platforms. Social media is ablaze with fan edits, emotional scene recaps, and praise for the show's sharp writing, lush cinematography, and stirring soundtrack. Hashtags related to the drama are dominating trending charts, and clips from key episodes are going viral daily.

Legend Of The Female General Episodes 6-7 Release Date, Platform: Is The Cdrama Available In India?

Critics are calling it a "refreshing take on historical storytelling," praising its blend of empowering themes, slow-burn romance, and high-stakes action. Fans are particularly drawn to the electric chemistry between Zhou Ye and Ryan Cheng, whose on-screen dynamic has become one of the drama's most celebrated aspects.

Set against the backdrop of ancient China, the story follows a courageous young woman who rises through the ranks of the military, challenging traditional gender roles and fighting not only battles on the field but also the expectations of a patriarchal society. Zhou Ye delivers a standout performance as the titular general - strong, vulnerable, and endlessly compelling - while Ryan Cheng brings warmth and complexity to his role as her strategic and devoted ally.

Amidst the soaring popularity, the historic Cdrama is set to drop new episodes today (Thursday, Aug 7). Zhou Ye and Ryan Cheng starrer Legend Of The Female General episodes 6-7 are set to premiere today on WeTV. To note, episodes 6-7 will be dropping today for the SVIP members only. For the VIP users, episodes 5 and 6 will be out today.

Indian viewers can watch the new episodes on WeTV with English subtitles, but there is a catch... Since WeTV is currently unavailable on the Google Play Store, you will have to install it from its official website. Legend Of The Female General will start streaming on Viki (India) from today.

Legend Of The Female General (Cdrama) Episodes 6-7 Release Time Today In India: How To Watch?

As per WeTV's release schedule, new episodes of Legend Of The Female General, eps 6 & 7, are slated to release today at 8:00 PM in China, which translates to 5:30 PM IST (Thursday).

To watch the new episodes online in India, follow the steps mentioned below...

Step 1: Download the WeTV app on your mobile/tab/laptop.

Step 2: Log in to your account, choose a subscription plan and complete the payment process (a subscription is needed).

Step 3: Go to the homepage and type 'Legend Of The Female General' in the search bar.

Step 4: Once the Cdrama page appears, click on '06' option in the Playlist option. You can download the episodes as well (with subscription) and watch them later offiline.