Lisa Mishra CONFIRMS Being A Part Of Call Me Bae 2 & The Royals 2; Singer-Actress Shares Excitement

Singer-turned-actress Lisa Mishra is in a happy space, feeling grateful for the love and acceptance she has received from Indian audiences as she balances her dual careers in music and acting. After a successful journey in the music industry, Lisa has seamlessly transitioned into acting with acclaimed projects like Call Me Bae and The Royals.

With Call Me Bae completing its first year, Lisa is all set to begin shooting for its highly anticipated second season. Adding to her excitement, The Royals 2 has also been officially announced, marking another milestone in her acting career.

Reflecting on her journey, Lisa shared, "I am truly humbled by the love I have received from the audience as I explore this new chapter in my career. Music gave me my foundation, but acting has opened an entirely new world of storytelling for me. The decisions I made to step into films and series weren't easy, but seeing how warmly people have embraced me makes it all worthwhile. I'm grateful to my fans for standing by me through every phase, and I couldn't be more excited to continue with Call Me Bae 2 and The Royals 2. It's a beautiful feeling to be able to do both and enjoy every step of it."

Lisa continues to be a rare example of an artist thriving across two creative industries, proving that passion and perseverance can carve out diverse paths in entertainment.