Lokah Full Film: How To DL Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film On JioHotstar?

Lokah Full Film DL JioHotstar: Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has made a significant impact on Malayalam cinema by combining superhero themes with an engaging plot. Directed and penned by Dominic Arun, with Dulquer Salmaan's support, the film has captivated audiences both domestically and internationally.

The narrative centres around Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a mysterious figure who arrives in Bangalore. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes involved with a gang running an organ trafficking operation, leading to a series of intense and emotional events.

The film boasts a strong supporting cast including Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar. Additionally, special cameo appearances by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas have thrilled fans.

How To DL Lokah On JioHotstar?

Fans can now enjoy Lokah from home as it is available on JioHotstar starting October 31. After its theatrical success, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is set to entertain the audience online in multiple languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Are you travelling where internet connectivity is poor? About to board a flight? You can download Lokah Chapter 1 for offline viewing on JioHotstar. The film is not available for free download; if you have a paid subscription, you can use it to stream the full film in HD quality on your mobile phone or tablet.

-Log in on JioHotstar usingyour mobile number and OTP

-Search for Lokah, there's a download icon, click on it

-Select the language and choose the video quality before you start downloading the film

-The download will be available only on JioHotstar app, and not on your device.

How To Watch Lokah In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu On JioHotstar?

To watch Lokah in Hindi, Tamil, Tamil and Telugu on JioHotstar, viewers have to follow these steps:

-Open the JioHotstar app or website on your device.

-Search for "Lokah" in the search bar and select the film from the results.

- Press 'Play' to start streaming

- While watching, access the Audio & Subtitles menu by tapping or clicking on the screen.

-Select the language from the audio options and confirm your choice.