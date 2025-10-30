Lokah OTT Release Timings Today: Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Online? Streaming Platform Is...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Lokah OTT Release Timings Today: Lokah Chapter 1 is set to premiere on a leading OTT platform, bringing excitement to fans who eagerly waited for the movie. Directed by Dominic Arun, this superhero film features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen. As the flick garnered worldwide praise, viewers waited for its digital premiere.

WHERE AND WHERE TO WATCH LOKAH CHPATER 1 ON OTT? STREAMING PLATFORM, DATE

Unlike other South Indian films which release on streaming platform after completing four weeks in the theatres, Lokah is premiering after eight weeks. The superhero movie released in the cinema halls August 28, and it will premiere on JioHotstar on October 31. The movie has set new standards for Malayalam cinema in terms of scale and storytelling.

After much speculation, Lokah Chapter 1 has confirmed its exclusive OTT release date. The film will premiere on JioHotstar on October 31, 2025. Fans can look forward to enjoying the powerful performances of Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen once more as the film makes its digital debut during the festive season.

Upon its theatrical release, Lokah Chapter 1 became a sensation. It opened with record-breaking numbers and eventually became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, amassing over ₹300 crore worldwide according to trade reports. This success further solidified its status as a major player in both cinema and streaming platforms.

The digital rights for Lokah Chapter 1 were acquired by JioHotstar for an impressive ₹75 crore, as reported by a popular Reddit thread. This acquisition highlights the film's continued dominance beyond the box office into the streaming arena.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Timings: When Will Lokah Premiere On JioHotstar?

Fans should mark their calendars! Lokah Chapter 1 will premiere on JioHotstar at midnight sharp on Friday. Viewers can tune in at exactly 12:00 AM to enjoy this superhero blockbuster from their homes. Get ready to relive the adventure that captivated audiences worldwide!

Lokah Chapter 1 will not be available for free viewing on JioHotstar. Viewers need a paid subscription to watch the film. However, users with an active Jio plan that includes Hotstar access can stream it without additional charges.