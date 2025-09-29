Lokah OTT Release: Is Dulquer Salmaan's Film Available To Watch On OTT? Here's What We Know So Far

Lokah OTT Release Update: Has Lokah been released on OTT Yet? Fans have been eagerly awaiting the OTT release of Lokah, especially after the makers teased an announcement regarding its digital premiere. The buzz had many believing the film would drop online soon. However, with no official confirmation or release date revealed yet, the silence has left fans confused and disappointed. Speculation continues to grow, with many wondering if Lokah has already made a quiet debut on an OTT platform. So, what's the real status? Let's take a closer look at the latest update on Lokah's OTT release.

Has Lokah Been Released On OTT?

When there were noise about when Lokah will be releasing on OTT, makers took to X to address, "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements!" As the makers announced a few days ago that there is going to be a big announcement regarding the movie, many wondered if it is about the OTT release of the movie. However, no update on Lokah's OTT release was mentioned.

This Week's New Movies & OTT Releases (Sept 26, 2025): They Call Him OG, Balti, Lokah Chapter

Will Lokah Release On Netflix?

According to India TV News, Lokah's digital rights have been acquired by Netflix. However, no such official announcement has yet been made by the makers. Let us further wait for the official announcement ahead.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has been made on an estimated budget of Rs. 30 crore, making it one of the more ambitious Malayalam productions in recent times. Despite the mid-range budget, the film's visuals, scale, and action sequences have the look and feel of a much bigger project. According to Filmibeat, the makers were keen on delivering a high-quality cinematic experience without going overboard financially. The team managed to strike a balance between production value and cost-efficiency, ensuring every rupee was well spent. With smart budgeting and strong storytelling, Lokah is proving to be a solid return on investment.