Love In The Clouds Episodes 16-17 Release Time: Binge-Watch TWIST! When & Where To Stream New Eps Online?

Love In The Clouds Episodes 16-17 Streaming Updates: Love In The Clouds, the latest hit Chinese drama, has been creating waves among viewers, quickly climbing the viewership charts. Starring Hou Ming Hao and Lu Yuxiao in the lead roles, the costume drama has captured the audience's attention with its captivating storyline and stunning visual appeal. Adapted from Bai Lu Cheng Shuang's popular novel Ru Qing Yun, the series seamlessly brings the novel's intricate plot and rich characterizations to life, keeping fans eagerly awaiting each episode.

With each new episode, the drama continues to generate buzz online, with discussions about plot twists and character developments trending across fan communities. Its blend of romance, drama, and historical intrigue has made it a must-watch for c-drama enthusiasts. As Love In The Clouds progresses toward its climax, the anticipation only grows, solidifying its status as one of the most talked-about dramas in recent times.

Love In The Clouds Episodes 16-17 Release Platform (India): When & Where To Watch?

Love In The Clouds has garnered widespread praise for its breathtaking aesthetic, with intricate costumes, grand sets, and cinematic visuals that transport viewers into the historical world of the story. Beyond its visual grandeur, Love In The Clouds has struck a chord with audiences thanks to the palpable chemistry between Hou Ming Hao and Lu Yuxiao.

aaaaaaaa remember the first scene they shot together 🥹 #LoveInTheClouds pic.twitter.com/xpbvcIyAqT — 小年糕 • #入青云 (@tadelaopo) October 14, 2025

Fans have been vocal about their admiration for the pair, often taking to social media to gush over their compelling performances and the romantic tension that keeps the story engaging. Amid soaring ratings, Love In The Clouds is back with episodes 16 and 17, set to premiere today (Wednesday, Oct 15) on Youku. Indian viewers can catch the episodes with English subtitles, making it easier for fans across the globe to stay up to date.

There's a twist for eager binge-watchers - episodes 16 and 17 will be available early for SVIP users, while VIP members will get access to episodes 15 and 16 today.

Meanwhile, the drama is also streaming on Netflix, reaching audiences worldwide. Episode 16 drops today on the platform, with episode 17 set to premiere tomorrow, keeping fans hooked for more of Hou Ming Hao and Lu Yuxiao's captivating onscreen moments.

Love In The Clouds Episodes 16-17 Release Time Today: Here's When New Eps Will Drop Online In India

As per Youku's official schedule, Love In The Clouds will release episodes 16 and 17 today at 12:00 PM CST (China Standard Time), which is 9:30 AM IST for viewers in India.

jibozai and mingyi were on a mission to break everything present in the room and why did their fake quarrel looked as if they were voicing out their real frustration with each other😭😂#LoveInTheClouds #HouMinghao #LuYuxiao pic.twitter.com/dKGDX43Q9L — ✨ (@kdramas__) October 14, 2025

Love In The Clouds Episodes 16-17 Free Download In HD: How To Watch?

Excited to catch up on Love In The Clouds Episodes 16 and 17 in high definition? Follow this simple, legal guide to stream or download the latest episodes on Youku:

Step 1: Open Youku

Launch the Youku app on your mobile device or visit the official Youku website on your browser. Always use trusted sources to avoid unofficial or pirated content.

Step 2: Sign Up or Log In

To access most content, including Love In The Clouds, you'll need a free Youku account. VIP or SVIP members may get early access or extra features. Sign up using your email, phone number, or social media account.

Step 3: Search for Love In The Clouds

Type "Love In The Clouds" in the search bar and open the official series page to ensure you're watching the legitimate upload.

Step 4: Select Episodes 16 and 17

Scroll to the latest episodes. SVIP subscribers may get early access to both episodes, while VIP or free users may need to follow the standard release schedule.

Step 5: Turn On Subtitles

For international viewers, including those in India, enable English subtitles in the video player to follow along easily.

Step 6: Watch or Download

Click Play to stream in HD. To watch offline, tap the download icon (note that downloading may require VIP or SVIP access).