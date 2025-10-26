Love In The Clouds Episodes 34-36 (Finale) Release Time: Express Package Unlocks TODAY; When, Where To Stream?

Love In The Clouds Episodes 34-36 (Finale) Streaming Updates: The much-loved Chinese costume fantasy drama Love In The Clouds, starring Hou Ming Hao and Lu Yuxiao, is finally reaching its grand conclusion today - Sunday, October 26. After weeks of emotional twists, breathtaking visuals, and spellbinding chemistry between the leads, the show is all set to bid a heartfelt goodbye with its final three episodes - 34, 35, and 36 - releasing as part of a special "finale express package."

Now, as the fantasy-romance drama gears up for its emotional finale, anticipation is running sky-high. Viewers are bracing themselves for a rollercoaster of emotions - from long-awaited confessions to heart-wrenching sacrifices that could redefine their love story forever.

Love In The Clouds Finale (Episodes 34-36) Release Platform: When & Where To Watch?

Since its premiere, Love In The Clouds has been one of the most talked-about dramas in the cdrama space, winning hearts with its poetic storytelling, enchanting OSTs, and the irresistible pairing of Hou Ming Hao and Lu Yuxiao. Their electric on-screen chemistry became the soul of the series, with fans swooning over their tender moments and fierce battles of destiny. From the first episode itself, the drama built a world where love fought against fate - and every episode only deepened the emotional connection between the characters and viewers.

The final three episodes - 34, 35, and 36 - will be released together as a special "Express Package" for both SVIP and VIP members, starting October 26 (today) on Youku. Users who don't wanna pay additional charges and get the finale express package will have to wait a lil longer to stream the last three episodes. Viewers in India will also get access to Finale Express and stream the finale episodes, embedded with English subtitles.

Love In The Clouds Episodes 34-36 (Finale) Release Time Today: Express Package Alert!

Love In The Clouds episode 33 is scheduled to premiere today at 12:00 PM CST (9:30 AM IST) in China. Right after its debut, fans won't have to wait long - the much-awaited finale express package featuring episodes 34 to 36 will roll out on Youku, giving viewers an early treat and a thrilling conclusion to this enchanting love story.

Love In The Clouds Episodes 34-36 Free Download In HD: How To Watch?

If you're planning to catch the Love In The Clouds finale express package (Episodes 34-36) in full HD, here's a step-by-step guide to make sure you don't miss a moment of the emotional finale.

Step 1: Visit Youku's Official Website or App

Go to Youku or open the Youku mobile app on your device. Make sure you're using the official platform to avoid pirated or unsafe links.

Step 2: Log In or Create an Account

Sign in using your existing Youku account. New users can register quickly using an email address or phone number.

Step 3: Get VIP Access (For Express Package)

The finale Express Package - which includes Episodes 34, 35, and 36 - is available exclusively for VIP members. You'll need to subscribe or make a one-time payment to unlock the episodes before their free release.

Step 4: Choose HD Streaming Quality

Once unlocked, select the HD or 1080p option under playback settings for the best visual experience.

Step 5: Watch or Download Offline

VIP members can also download the episodes within the app for offline viewing. Simply tap the Download icon next to the episode title to save it in HD and watch anytime.