Love In The Clouds (Cdrama) Episodes 7-8 Release Time: When & Where To Stream New Eps Online? There's Twist...

Love In The Clouds (Cdrama) Episodes 7-8 Streaming Updates: After a rather quiet September for C-drama fans, October has arrived with a bang, bringing a fresh lineup of highly anticipated releases - and the latest to join the list is Love In The Clouds. Starring Hou Ming Hao and Lu Yuxiao in the lead roles, the romantic fantasy drama has quickly captured viewers' attention since its premiere on October 8.

Adapted from the popular web novel "Ru Qing Yun" by Bai Lu Cheng Shuang, Love In The Clouds unfolds a captivating story of love, destiny, and redemption - all wrapped in a visually stunning fantasy setting. The show has been praised for its breathtaking cinematography, intricate costumes, and the palpable chemistry between the lead pair.

Love In The Clouds (Cdrama) Episodes 7-8 Release Platform India: When & Where To Watch Online?

Within just days of its release, Love In The Clouds has seen a steady rise in viewership ratings and continues to trend across Chinese social media platforms. Fans have especially lauded the performances of Hou Ming Hao for his layered portrayal of a stoic yet passionate hero, and Lu Yuxiao, whose grace and strength bring depth to her character. If you're a fan of the classic "enemies-to-lovers" trope - with a dash of fantasy, emotional tension, and slow-burn romance - then Love In The Clouds might just be your next binge-worthy obsession.

Fans have particularly highlighted the on-screen chemistry between Hou Ming Hao and Lu Yuxiao. Despite being one of several dramas releasing this October, Love In The Clouds has already started climbing the viewership charts. Early episodes have received positive feedback for both story pacing and visual storytelling, with viewers praising the drama's balance between fantasy elements and relatable emotional arcs.

According to the official release schedule, Love In The Clouds is all set to roll out episodes 7 and 8 today, Friday, October 10, exclusively on Youku. Fans in India won't miss out either, as the new episodes will be available on the same platform with English subtitles.

However, there's a twist for eager viewers. The latest episodes will be available for the 'Early Access' users, which means that VIP users will get to watch episodes 6 and 7 today

Love In The Clouds Episodes 7-8 Release Time Today Online In India

According to Youku's official schedule, Love In The Clouds will release episodes 7 and 8 today at 12:00 PM China time, which is 9:30 AM IST for Indian viewers.

Love In The Cluds Episodes 7-8 Netflix Release Date & Time

For its global audience, Love In The Clouds is also available on Netflix, though on a slightly different schedule. In India, episodes 6 and 7 are set to release today at around 9:30 AM IST, while episodes 8 and 9 will follow tomorrow. Fans are eagerly marking their calendars to stay up to date with the unfolding drama.

Love In The Clouds Episodes 7-8 Free Download In HD: How To Watch?

Eager to catch up on Love In The Clouds Episodes 7-8 in HD? Here's a simple step-by-step guide to legally watch or download the latest episodes on Youku.

Step 1: Visit Youku

Open the official Youku website or launch the Youku app on your mobile device. Make sure you are using a trusted source to avoid unofficial or pirated copies.

Step 2: Create or Log In to Your Account

To access most content, including Love In The Clouds, you'll need a free Youku account. VIP users may get early access or additional features. Sign up using your email, phone number, or social media account.

Step 3: Search for Love In The Clouds

Use the search bar and type "Love In The Clouds". Look for the official series page to ensure you're watching the legitimate upload.

Step 4: Select the Episodes

Scroll to episodes 7 and 8. For VIP members, these may be available earlier, while free users might need to wait for standard release timing.

Step 5: Enable Subtitles (Optional)

If you're watching from India or another non-Chinese region, you can enable English subtitles directly in the player.

Step 6: Watch or Download

Click "Play" to stream in HD. Youku also allows official downloads for offline viewing (check the download icon next to the episode). Note: downloads may require VIP access.