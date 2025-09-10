Love Is Blind France (Episodes 1-3) Release Time: Here's When Will Reality Dating Show Stream On Netflix

Love Is Blind France Release Date: If you've just finished binge-watching the latest season of Love Is Blind UK and are craving more drama, romance, and blind connections, get ready for Love Is Blind France! After all, they say the French know a thing or two about love. This time, French singles will form emotional bonds and get engaged without ever seeing each other, only to meet their fiancé face-to-face later. Wondering when Love Is Blind France is releasing on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the show's premiere and release schedule.

Love Is Blind France Release Date

Love Is Blind France will be released on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 on Netflix. On the premiere day, three episodes of Love Is Blind France will be released altogether.

Love Is Blind France Episodes 1-3 Release Time

Love Is Blind France Episodes 1-3 will be released on Netflix at 12.30 pm IST. You will be able to watch the reality dating show with a subscription plan that starts from just Rs. 149/month.

Love Is Blind France Release Schedule

Love Is Blind France Episodes 1-3: September 10, 2025

Love Is Blind France Episodes 4-6: September 17, 2025

Love Is Blind France Episodes 7-9: September 24, 2025

Love Is Blind France Reunion (Episode 10) might probably happen on October 1, 2025

Love Is Blind France: Who Are Hosts?

Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus bring a fresh and heartfelt energy as the hosts of Love Is Blind: France. Riner, a global judo legend with multiple Olympic gold medals to his name, is known not just for his strength on the mat but for his calm, composed presence off it. His partner, Luthna Plocus, has a background in public relations and communication, and together they've built a strong, lasting relationship that began in 2007. Their real-life love story adds credibility and warmth to the show, making them the perfect pair to guide French singles through this emotional, blind dating experiment.

Love Is Blind France Full Contestant List

Men

Alexandre

Andy

Ben

Charles

Clément

David

Gallien

Jonathan

Julien

Mady

Stan

Thomas

Van‑My

Vincent

Yannick

Women

Alice

Anaïs

Chloé

Cindy

Cynthia

Estelle

Julie

Kim

Lina

Lou

Ludivine

Lussea

Sabrina

Sarah

Tatiana