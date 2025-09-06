Love Is Blind France Season 1 Release Date: Here’s When French Edition Premieres On Netflix, Cast, & More

Love Is Blind France Season 1 Release Date: After capturing hearts across the globe, the hit reality dating series Love Is Blind is making its way to France! Love Is Blind France Season 1 is all set to bring the same high-stakes emotional drama and romantic twists, but with a French flair. Hosted in a brand-new setting with an all-French cast, the show promises to explore whether true love can bloom without seeing each other first. With anticipation building, fans are eager to know when the French version will premiere. Here's everything we know so far about the release date and what to expect from Season 1.

Love Is Blind France Season 1 Release Date

Love Is Blind France Season 1 will be released on OTT on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Where To Watch Love Is Blind France Season 1?

Love Is Blind France Season 1 will be available exclusively on Netflix for subscribers. The series will not be streaming on any other platform.

Love Is Blind France Season 1 Casts

Love Is Blind France Season 1 willl be hosted by Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus. Teddy Riner is a French heavyweight judoka. He has 11 world titles and three Olympic gold medals. Luthna Plocus is the wife of Teddy. She is the Communications and External Relations Director for Lagardère Unlimited.

Love Is Blind France Season 1 New Episodes Release Schedule

Love Is Blind: France Season 1 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 10, 2025, and will follow a three-week event-style release pattern, similar to other international versions of the franchise. While Netflix hasn't officially confirmed the exact number of episodes per drop, previous editions like Love Is Blind UK and Germany followed a format where the first 4 episodes were released in Week 1, the next 4 episodes in Week 2, and the final 2 episodes in Week 3. Based on this structure, it's likely that Love Is Blind: France will adopt a similar rollout, offering multiple episodes each week to keep the suspense and engagement high.