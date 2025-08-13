Get Updates
Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5 To 8 Release Date: Here's When Will Next Episodes Stream On Netflix

By
Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5 To 8 Release Date

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5 To 8 Release Date: The famous reality dating show, Love Is Blind, is back! With 30 singles, Love Is Blind UK Season 2 has entertained us by showing how the singles put beside the idea of beauty and connect on emotional and personal level. Now that the first 4 episodes have stirred the excitement among the viewers, people are eagerly waiting to know when will the next slot of episodes release on OTT. Well, we are here to clear your doubts.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5 To 8 Release Date

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5 to 8 will be released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The next week, only two episodes will be released and will happen to be the finale episodes.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5 To 8 Release Time

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5 to 8 will be released at the same time as the previous ones, at 12.30 pm IST on Netflix.

When Will Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Final Episodes Release?

The finale episodes of Love Is Blind UK Season 2 will be released on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The finale will be two episodes long and will be released in the third week. Post the finale episode, there will be a reunion episode that will bring all the drama to the table.

Netflix writes about the new season, "In Season 2, which is now available to stream, UK and Ireland-based singles are taking a less conventional approach to modern dating by choosing someone to marry without ever meeting them face to face. After the big reveal, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection is as strong as the emotional bonds they developed in the pods."

X