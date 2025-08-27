Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 9 & 10 (Finale) Release Time On Netflix: 4 Couples Get Ready to Say 'I Do'

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Finale Episodes: Fairytale weddings or heartbreaking farewells? What will happen in Love Is Blind UK Season 2? With all the questions answered, Netflix is set to bring the finale episodes today.

By the end of Episode 8, only 4 couples were seen making it to the end. These are: Kal and Sarover, Billy and Ashleigh, Jed and Bardha, & Megan and Kieran. Will any of them exchange vows in the end?

As we wait for the finale episode to spill the beans, let us take a look at when will Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 9 and 10 release on Netflix.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 9 & 10 Release Date

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 9 & 10 will be released on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 9 & 10 will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 9 & 10 Release Time On Netflix

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 9 & 10 will be together at 12.30 pm IST on Netflix.

What Will Happen In Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 9 & 10?

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 9 & 10 are the finale episodes of the season. In these episodes, we will see the four final couples walking down the aisle. Will they manage to make it to the end and end up getting married?

In the previous episode, we saw Katisha and Javen giving up on each other. As Katisha left the island, she wrote a note for Javen saying, "I can't marry..." She was relieved that she got to see the real side of the Javen before walking down the aisle. She left the show, and the duo is reportedly not together. There is no report on whether the two are dating anyone or not.