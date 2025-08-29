Love is Blind UK Season 2: Know All About Indian Girl Sarover Who Married Pakistani Man Kal On A Reality Show

Kal and Sarover navigate their diverse cultural backgrounds in Love Is Blind: UK, culminating in a wedding filled with shared traditions. Despite challenges, they embrace their love story.

The much-anticipated Love Is Blind: UK weddings have finally aired on Netflix, showcasing the remaining couples' decisions to either tie the knot or part ways. Among these couples are Kal and Sarover, who demonstrated that love can bridge cultural divides. Despite Kal being half Pakistani and English, and Sarover being Indian, they showed that cultural differences need not be a barrier to love.

In the lead-up to their wedding episodes, fans were left puzzled by a teaser showing Kal tearing up his vow cards. This raised questions about whether the couple would indeed say "I do." Here's a closer look at Kal and Sarover's journey on Love Is Blind: UK, including whether they got married and if they're still together today.

Kal and Sarover's Journey on Love Is Blind: UK

Sarover, 29, who owns a medical company, and Kal, 32, a gym owner, connected immediately in the pods. They openly discussed their mixed backgrounds—Kal being half English and half Pakistani while Sarover is Indian—and how such a union might be viewed in their cultures. Despite potential challenges, they decided to pursue their relationship further.

Kal eventually proposed to Sarover after their bond deepened over time. When they met face-to-face for the first time, Kal wore traditional Pakistani attire and affectionately called her "princess" before getting down on one knee with a ring.

During the couples' retreat, Kal admitted that Sarover wasn't his usual type as he typically dated blonde, blue-eyed white women. This revelation concerned Sarover as she wondered about his reaction to seeing Bardha and Ashleigh in person, who fit that description. However, they moved past this hurdle and continued building their connection.

Family Reactions and Wedding Day Drama

Sarover later met Kal's grandmother and mother, who were delighted to see him with someone special. However, his mother mentioned she'd never heard him talk about marriage before. His brother expressed doubts about the relationship's longevity due to Kal's lack of long-term relationships.

Despite these concerns, the couple reached their wedding day with optimism until Kal unexpectedly tore up his wedding vows. He explained that everything was in his head and assured Sarover she was exactly what he wanted in a wife before saying "I do."

Kal and Sarover Current Relationship Status

On their wedding day, Sarover changed into her traditional Indian dress for the second half of the ceremony. The event beautifully blended elements from both cultures. Kal made an energetic entrance with his brother by dancing alongside a Pakistani band. This added a lively personal touch to their celebration.

Interestingly, there has been endless buzz about whether Kal and Sarover are still together post their official wedding. And while The Love Is Blind: UK season 2 reunion is set to air on Sunday, Aug 31, fans will have to wait until then to learn more about how married life has been for Kal and Sarover since they don't yet follow each other on Instagram—a common practice to keep show details under wraps.