Loventure EXCLUSIVE: Devansh Kamboj-Maggi On Signing JioHotstar Show, Biggest Competition & More

Loventure: JioHotstar's new dating reality show Loventure: Pyaar Ka Vanvaas has been making waves ever since the show released online. From blending romance and challenges to showcasing the chemistry between the couples, the show has grabbed several eyeballs since its inception.

One particular couple has captured the attention of the netizens with sizzling chemistry. Their scorching on-screen romance has set the screens on fire. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Devansh Kamboj and Maggi. The digital content creators have wooed the audience with their charm, making sure to hog all the limelight.

From spilling the beans about entering the OTT space to revealing their biggest competition, Devansh and Maggi bared it all in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Here are excerpts from the interview-

1. How does it feel to finally step into the OTT space?

Maggi: It feels amazing! Personally, the entire shooting process was so interesting and intriguing. Jab itne logo ki production hoti hai aur finally ek outcome nikalta hai, seeing ourselves on TV feels like living a dream.

Devansh: For me, it's a great opportunity to step onto the OTT platform because if you perform well here, it opens the door to more shows and bigger opportunities.

2. What drew you to Loventure in particular? Was it the concept, the hosts, or the format?

Devansh: It was obviously a great opportunity. Since it was coming on Jio Hotstar, we knew we had to do it. More than that, the format itself drew us in; it was a couple-based show, survival in the jungle, so it sounded very intriguing.

Maggi: The name itself says 'Loventure'- love plus adventure. It was such a new concept, never done before in India, so it was hard to say no. Plus, almost everything was a surprise for us, we didn't even know the hosts beforehand!

3. Can you walk us through your casting journey, how did you hear about Loventure, and what was the audition like?

Devansh: Our casting was handled by the creative producer Rashika Singh. She really liked our content and wanted us on the show.

Maggi: Yes, Rashika was the one who was adamant about us doing this. Honestly, I wasn't very convinced at first because it was too adventurous, and I'm not really that kind of person. However, Rashika kept pushing us, saying you have to do this.

Both: She even took our interviews. We sent her an audition video, then had a three-hour-long call both individually and together. That's how things moved forward.

4. The show blends romance with survival challenges. Did the adventurous aspects excite you more than the emotional ones?

Devansh: Since I'm an adventure person, I was excited to see what kind of tasks we'd get, how we'd overcome them, and how we would perform them.

Maggi: Honestly, it was a crazy but amazing experience. We had a luxury camp, but to stay there we had to win tasks, otherwise, it was back to the base camp. And since there was no contact with the outside world, like no phone, no updates, it felt like living in an alternate reality. Everything about it was exciting.

5. The show also features influencer couples like Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas from Splitsvilla. Did you connect or form strategies with any of the other couples?

Maggi: For us, it was never about strategies. We didn't plan anything, we were just focused on each other. Whatever connections we made with others happened naturally.

Devansh: Exactly! We built really good bonds with two couples in particular, Jaigo & Akshita, and Ishika & Abhishek. And none of it was game planning; it just happened organically as the show went on.

6. Who do you think was your biggest competition on Loventure?

Maggi: Honestly, my biggest competition was myself. I just wanted to beat my own fears. The show was about love and adventure, but for me it was also about pushing my own limits.

Devansh: For us, it wasn't about competing with other couples. It was about discovering new things about each other and even about ourselves, overcoming fears, strengthening our bond, and growing together.

7. What was the single biggest takeaway you gained personally from being part of this show?

Devansh: For me, it was all about training the mind. If you convince yourself that this is just a task, you can do it, your body is capable of so much more than you think. That's something we truly discovered out there.

8. Maggi, you transitioned from architecture to content creation. What was that leap like?

When I was working as an architect, I was very underconfident. But I've always been the kind of person who doesn't like to live with regrets. Once I realized the 9-to-5 life wasn't for me, I decided to give content creation a shot. I didn't overthink it. I just wanted the freedom this profession offers. Looking back, it's the best decision of my life.

9. Devansh, how did you both first cross creative paths, and when did "this can become content" become a reality?

Initially, when we were just dating, we made individual content. But during our wedding, and even before, we started creating couple videos for fun. We realized it was natural, in the moment, and something we genuinely enjoyed doing together. That's when we thought, this can actually work as real content.

10. How do you decide who leads the concept, do ideas evolve naturally, or do you assign roles?

Maggi: Most of our ideas come from real-life conversations. For example, our popular "its a Girl Thing" series is straight out of the things we talk about in daily life. We don't like scripting much, it's all organic. Sometimes Dev will suggest aise bol or aise reply kar, but that's about it.

Devansh: Yeah, our content is almost always based on real-life situations, real couple fights, arguments, and incidents. That's what makes it relatable.

11. Working so closely must come with creative disagreements. How do you handle them?

Devansh: Oh, we definitely fight over content ideas or a reel sometimes. That's normal.

Maggi: True! But our fights are never about this can't go live. It's more about creative blocks, like why aren't you getting ideas? Why am I not getting ideas? That's usually where the frustration comes in.

12. How do you see your content evolving in the next year, any new formats, themes, or platforms?

Devansh: We've recently revived our YouTube channel, Dev & Maggi. We were inactive for a while because of low engagement, which was demotivating. But now we're fully committed, we want to grow our subscribers, build a community, and be consistent. So you can expect new formats, fresh themes, and long-form videos coming very soon.

Loventure is available for streaming on JioHotstar.