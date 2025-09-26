Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Episodes 5-6 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop? Where To Stream Online?

Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Episodes 5-6 Release Updates: The wait is finally over! After months of speculation, teasers, and mounting excitement, the much-anticipated Chinese drama Love's Ambition has made a surprise premiere today (September 26) - and fans are absolutely loving it. Starring Zhao Lusi and William Chan in lead roles, the drama marks Zhao Lusi's grand return to the small screen after a considerable break, making this release all the more special for her devoted fanbase. Directed by Chen Chang and adapted from the popular web novel Da Qiao Xiao Qiao by Zhang Yue Ran, Love's Ambition is already being hailed as one of the biggest C-drama releases of the year.

Love's Ambition Episodes 5-6 Release Date, OTT Streaming Platform: When & Where To Watch?

Even before the premiere, Love's Ambition had created a storm online. The drama's trailers, stills, and behind-the-scenes moments had racked up millions of views, sparking widespread discussions on Weibo, Twitter, and fan forums. The pairing of Zhao Lusi and William Chan was especially a hot topic, with fans eagerly awaiting their on-screen chemistry, and the result did not disappoint.

From the very first episode, viewers have been praising the show's visual appeal, emotionally rich storytelling, and the undeniable spark between the leads. 'Hidden Love' actress Zhao Lusi brings her trademark charm and nuanced acting, while William Chan impresses with his intensity and screen presence, creating a pairing that's already being tagged as a fan-favorite couple of the year.

Within hours of release today, Love's Ambition began trending across multiple platforms. Love's Ambition episodes 1-4 premiered earlier today on WeTV and Tencent Video. According to reports, Love's Ambition episodes 5 and 6 are scheduled to be released on Saturday (September 27) exclusively on WeTV. Fans in India will also be able to access the new episodes on WeTV with English subtitles. But there is a catch.

WeTV is currently unavailable in the Google Play Store app in India, and that's why you will have to install the streaming platform from its official website.

Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Episodes 5-6 Release Time: When Will New Episodes Be Dropped Online In India?

While the official release timings are yet to be announced by the makers, as per MyDramaList, Love's Ambition episodes 5 & 6 will be out on Saturday at 6:00 PM in China, which means at 3:30 PM IST.

As per reports, the first four episodes were released earlier today at 10:00 AM (7:30 AM IST).

Love's Ambition Episodes 5-6 Free Download: How To Watch?

The buzz around Love's Ambition, starring Zhao Lusi and William Chan, continues to grow with each episode. If you're eagerly waiting to catch episodes 5 and 6, here's a quick and easy guide to stream them on WeTV.

P.S. - To access the latest episodes (including 5 and 6), you'll need an active WeTV VIP subscription. Free users may only get access to a limited number of early episodes.

Step 1: Download or open the WeTV App. Log in or sign up with your email, phone number, or social account.

Step 2: Purchase a Subscription. Navigate to the "VIP" or "Subscribe" section, and then, choose a plan (monthly, quarterly, or yearly) based on your preference. Complete the payment to unlock all VIP-only content.

Step 3: Type "Love's Ambition" in the search bar. Tap on the drama title once it appears in the results.

Step 4: Scroll to find Episode 5 or Episode 6 in the episode list. Tap on '05' in the Episodes section to start streaming in HD with subtitles (usually in English and other languages).

To note, with an active subscription, you can click the download icon next to each episode. Episodes will be saved to your device for offline playback - perfect for watching on the go.