‘Maa’ Netflix Release Time: Find Out When & Where to Stream Kajol’s Film Online, Full Details Inside

Maa Netflix Release Time: Kajol's latest movie, 'Maa', will soon be streaming on the OTT platform. This movie happens to be the spin-off of Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan. Maa was released in the theaters on June 27, 2025. The movie will now be available to stream on an OTT platform. But where exactly? We have brought all the details for you.

After the theatrical release of Maa, its theatrical release was bought by Netflix. It has not been revealed how much the OTT giant paid for the rights to the movie. Keep scrolling to know when and where Maa will release on OTT.

When Will Maa Release On Netflix

Maa will be released on Friday, August 22, 2025 on Netflix.

'Maa' Netflix Release Time

Maa will be released on Netflix at 12.00 am in the midnight. Generally, the movies that have already been released in the cinemas are released at midnight. However, movies or shows set to release exclusively on Netflix typically drop at 12:30 PM.

Maa Lifetime Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk's report, Maa stands at Rs. 36.08 crores India net box office collection as of Day 22. The worldwide box office collection of the movie stands at Rs. 49.75 crores, while the gross collection stands at Rs. 43.25 crores.

Maa Budget

As per Bollywood Movie Reviewz's report, Maa is made on an overall budget of Rs. 65 crores. Maa is considered a hit as it did not gross more than the invested amount at the box office. Let us further wait to see how fans react after watch Maa on Netflix.

Maa is a gripping mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia that blends emotion with spine-chilling suspense. The story follows Ambika (played by Kajol), a devoted mother who returns to her ancestral village with her daughter after the mysterious death of her husband. As dark forces linked to an ancient demon threaten their lives, Ambika taps into the power of the goddess Kali to protect her family and the village. With a talented cast including Indraneil Sengupta and Ronit Roy, Maa offers a unique mix of folklore, supernatural thrills, and heartfelt drama that keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.