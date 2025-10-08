Get Updates
Maahi On New Micro-drama Series; Is He Stepping Into Acting?

Maahi, the emerging artist-and talented son of iconic singer and composer Shaan-is testing the waters of a new creative territory. Known primarily for his music, he has been seen in a significant on-screen role that showcases his talent beyond the microphone.

Maahi is starring in the new micro-drama series, 'Ishq at Campus' produced by the popular youth content platform FilterCopy. The series sees him acting alongside artist Tanya Sharma, who previously starred in the ZEE5 series Bakaiti.

"Working on this micro-series has been such an exciting journey for me. I got to explore something new and push myself in ways I hadn't before," says Maahi, reflecting on the experience. "Every moment, every scene, every song in the series carries a bit of that restlessness. We all feel the urge to seek more from life, from love, and from ourselves."

The first episode of 'Ishq at campus' is out now and the series will follow a daily release.

Maahi has sung numerous songs, including "Sorry", "Jaadugari," and "Tera Kya Karoon" from the movie Naadaniyan. He also recently released "Jaan Se Zyada," which received a lot of love from the audience.

X