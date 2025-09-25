Made In India A Titan Story Teaser OUT: Amazon MX Player Unveils First Look, Celebrating J.R.D. Tata’s Vision

Amazon MX Player has released the first look of Made in India - A Titan Story. Unveiled on the 11th anniversary of the Government of India's 'Make in India' campaign, the series stands as a tribute to homegrown vision and enterprise.

The show chronicles the extraordinary vision of J.R.D. Tata and Xerxes Desai, the men who built Titan. A brand that redefined India's presence on the global stage, the first look captures a young Titan team daring to dream amid global skepticism, fuelled by unshakable belief and ambition. From boardrooms to the factory floors, it showcases the spark of an idea that grew into a legacy and, above all, a symbol of pride for millions of Indians. Underscoring the belief that changed history, the first look reminds us: "If we don't create history, then who will?".

Headlined by the talented Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, the series also boasts a powerhouse cast featuring Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra in pivotal roles. Produced by Prabhleen Sandhu (Founder, Almighty Motion Picture), directed by Robby Grewal, and written by Karan Vyas, Made in India - A Titan Story is set to premiere early next year.

On the platform's vision for the series, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, ""At Amazon MX Player, we are dedicated to bringing stories that celebrate India's spirit of innovation and resilience. Building a marquee franchise of 'Made in India' is our endeavour in this direction. While we stay committed to homegrown and authentic storytelling, our collaboration with the Tata Group to showcase Titan's journey marks the first chapter of this ambitious franchise. It is a tale of enterprise and leadership that shaped not just an iconic brand of Titan watches but also our nation's confidence on the global stage. We are delighted to bring this inspiring story to audiences, free to watch on Amazon MX Player."

Reflecting on his role, Naseeruddin Shah shared, "Portraying J.R.D. Tata is both a privilege and a responsibility. He was a man who combined vision with humanity, and it is rare to encounter stories that are so deeply intertwined with the very making of modern India. Made in India is not just about a company, it is about a legacy that continues to inspire generations."

Jim Sarbh, who essays the character of Xerxes Desai in the series, added, "Xerxes Desai was a visionary who saw possibilities where others doubted. Portraying him allowed me to explore the conviction it takes to build something enduring from scratch. This series is about grit, innovation, and above all, believing in an idea larger than oneself."

Made in India - A Titan Story will release early next year, exclusively on Amazon MX Player, free to stream across the MX Player app, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.