Mahabharat Ek Dharmayudh Release Date: Here's When & Where To Stream First Ever AI-Powered Series - DEETS

JioStar's Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh merges the epic with artificial intelligence, creating a rich storytelling experience for today's viewers. Premiering on 25 October, it offers 100 episodes that celebrate India's heritage while embracing modern technology.

JioStar has unveiled a new mythological web series, Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, which combines the timeless epic of the Mahabharata with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This innovative approach aims to bring ancient legends to life with remarkable scale and emotional depth, offering viewers an immersive experience like never before.

The series is a testament to how technology can breathe new life into age-old stories, making them relevant for today's audience. By merging India's rich cultural heritage with modern AI capabilities, JioStar sets a new standard in Indian entertainment. The result is a powerful narrative that opens up endless possibilities for storytelling.

AI-Powered Storytelling

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, expressed his excitement about the trailer launch. He stated, "For many of us, the Mahabharat is more than just a story; it's the tales we grew up hearing from our parents and grandparents, stories that shaped our imagination and values. With AI Mahabharat, we get to experience those same timeless stories in a completely new way, brought to life through the power of modern AI technology. The trailer is just a glimpse of what's ahead, emotional, grand, and immersive. It's thrilling to see these beloved characters and moments come alive for today's audience while still keeping the heart and soul of the epic intact."

Kevin Vaz, CEO of Entertainment at JioStar, highlighted the importance of blending tradition with technology. He remarked that their entertainment offerings are not only about showcasing India's diverse cultures but also about using technology to enhance viewer experiences. "Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh is a celebration of that belief – a fusion of mythology and machine intelligence that mirrors the spirit of a new India," he said.

A New Era for Indian Entertainment

The series will be available on JioHotstar starting 25 October. It allows audiences to revisit one of history's oldest epics—the dynastic war between the Pandavas and Kauravas—through its first instalment comprising 100 episodes.

This project demonstrates how ancient narratives can be adapted for contemporary audiences without losing their essence. By integrating advanced technology with traditional storytelling methods, JioStar proves that even our oldest tales can feel futuristic.

As creative communities worldwide explore artificial intelligence in filmmaking, JioStar's initiative stands out as an example of how AI can transform storytelling by enhancing both visual appeal and emotional resonance.

The launch of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh marks an important milestone in Indian entertainment history by bridging past traditions with future innovations while maintaining cultural integrity throughout its narrative journey.