Maharani 4 Release Date: Shweta Prasad Joins Cast. When Will Maharani Season 4 Release On SonyLIV?

Get ready for a powerhouse performance like never before! Shweta Basu Prasad enters the Maharani arena in its most explosive season yet, where power, politics, and drama collide like never before. Sony LIV's critically acclaimed series returns, and with Shweta's National Award-winning brilliance, the stakes have never been higher!

Stepping into the already high-octane world of Maharani, Shweta joins Huma Qureshi, who reprises her unforgettable role as Rani Bharti. Together, these two incredible actresses are set to set the screen on fire. Shweta's new character brings bold, fresh energy to a world already rife with power struggles, betrayals, and ruthless political warfare.

Shweta Basu Prasad shared her excitement, "Being a part of a series that has gained massive praise is exciting. Maharani has redefined political drama in the Indian OTT space and getting to collaborate with Huma, who has brought Rani Bharti to life so brilliantly, is an honor. I hope my character brings a fresh edge to the narrative, that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats."
This season promises to be the most gripping yet as Rani Bharti navigates a treacherous political journey from Bihar to Delhi.

Maharani 4 is streaming soon on Sony LIV.

X