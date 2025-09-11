Maharani 4 Release Date: Shweta Prasad Joins Cast. When Will Maharani Season 4 Release On SonyLIV?
Get ready for a powerhouse performance like never before! Shweta Basu Prasad enters the Maharani arena in its most explosive season yet, where power, politics, and drama collide like never before. Sony LIV's critically acclaimed series returns, and with Shweta's National Award-winning brilliance, the stakes have never been higher!
Stepping into the already high-octane world of Maharani, Shweta joins Huma Qureshi, who reprises her unforgettable role as Rani Bharti. Together, these two incredible actresses are set to set the screen on fire. Shweta's new character brings bold, fresh energy to a world already rife with power struggles, betrayals, and ruthless political warfare.
Shweta
Basu
Prasad
shared
her
excitement,
"Being
a
part
of
a
series
that
has
gained
massive
praise
is
exciting.
Maharani
has
redefined
political
drama
in
the
Indian
OTT
space
and
getting
to
collaborate
with
Huma,
who
has
brought
Rani
Bharti
to
life
so
brilliantly,
is
an
honor.
I
hope
my
character
brings
a
fresh
edge
to
the
narrative,
that
keeps
the
viewers
on
the
edge
of
their
seats."
This season promises to be the most gripping yet as Rani Bharti navigates a treacherous political journey from Bihar to Delhi.
Maharani 4 is streaming soon on Sony LIV.