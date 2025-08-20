Get Updates
Maharani 4 Release Date: When Will Huma Qureshi Show Premiere Online On SonyLIV? Maharani Season 4 Update

By
Maharani 4 Release Date When Will Huma Qureshi Show Premier

Huma Qureshi is all set to return as Rani Bharti in Maharani 4 and this time, the political battlefield stretches all the way to London! The actress is currently shooting in the UK and recently shared glimpses of her travel on Instagram, donning her iconic Rani Bharti look: a black saree with a golden border, layered under a large fawn-colored coat.

Her quirky captions, "Rani Bharti London main... Angrez Sarkar bhi soch main" have sparked excitement among fans

Set to stream soon on Sony LIV, the upcoming season promises to be the most gripping yet. As Rani Bharti's journey continues from an uneducated homemaker to a formidable political force, viewers can expect even more power struggles, betrayals, and high-stakes drama.

Don't miss Maharani 4, streaming soon on Sony LIV!

