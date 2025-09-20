Mahavatar Narsimha: How To Download Film In Hindi & Tamil For Offline Viewing On Netflix? Check Steps

Mahavatar Narsimha download on Netflix: After a successful 50-day run in theatres, Mahavatar Narsimha has premiered online on Netflix. Released on July 25, the animated mythological drama is now available for streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the leading OTT platform. It resonated well with audiences across different regions.

Mahavatar Narsimha- Biggest Animated Film At Box Office

The Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha attracted the largest audience, while Telugu and Kannada versions also contributed significantly to its success. The film's compelling narrative and stunning visuals helped it achieve a global box office collection of nearly Rs 325 crore, making it one of the top earners of 2025.

Directed and penned by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first in a planned series of animated films.

This film is the first part of a seven-part Mahavatar series envisioned by Ashwin Kumar. He chose to start with Narsimha's story because it suited a long-format cinematic treatment better than earlier avatars like Matsya or Kurma.

Following Mahavatar Narsimha's success, Ashwin plans to bring Mahavatar Parshuram to theatres around 2027.

How To Download Mahavatar Narsimha In Tamil, Hindi on Netflix? Is It Available For Free Download?

Netflix India announced via its X (formerly Twitter) handle that Mahavatar Narsimha will be available for streaming on September 19 at 12:30 PM. The platform shared a poster with the caption: "The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom. Watch 'Mahavatar Narsimha', out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix."

If you want to watch Mahavatar Narsimha without any hassle, follow these simple steps to download the film in Hindi, Tamil on Netflix for offline viewing.

Open Netflix on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV or log in through your laptop browser.

Type "Mahavatar Narsimha" in the search bar

Select the film. There's a download icon right next to the film. Select the language (Hindi, Tamil or Telugu) and click on the download icon

Is Mahavatar Narsimha available for free download on Netflix? No, viewers need to have an active subscription for Netflix to watch and download the film in offline mode. The monthly plans starts as low as Rs 199.