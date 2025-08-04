Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date & Platform: Has JioHotstar Sealed The Deal? DEETS Inside

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Platform: Amid the releases of Saiyaara, Dhadak 2, and Son of Sardaar 2, Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as a surprise blockbuster in the animated drama space. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the Kannada-language mythological film is making waves at the box office, raking in impressive numbers. With its collection now inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark, excitement around the film continues to grow. Amid the buzz, many are now wondering: when and where will Mahavatar Narsimha stream on OTT?

Where To Watch Mahavatar Narsimha Online?

As per Times Now's report, Mahavatar Narsimha might be available to stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. Mahavatar Narsimha's director Ashwin said to Zoom, "Mahavatar Narsimha is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Currently, it will be available for a global audience with English subtitles. Eventually, we plan to have English, Japanese, Spanish, Korean and Russian versions of the film."

When Will Mahavatar Narsimha Release On OTT?

It is speculated that Mahavatar Narsimha will be released on OTT platform either in late August or early September. However, the official OTT release date announcement of the movie has not yet been made. Let us further wait for it.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Report

Mahavatar Narsimha saw a surprising rise at the box office on 2nd weekend. The movie saw a rise of 100% on Saturday. On Friday, Mahavatar Narsimha grossed Rs. 7.7 crores. On Saturday, Mahavatar Narsimha broke all the records by seeing 100% hike and grossing Rs. 15.4 crores. On Sunday too Mahavatar Narsimha saw a significant rise at the box office. It grossed Rs. 23.4 crores on Sunday. It's Monday today and the animated drama is expected to fall prey to a huge fall. So far, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned Rs. 1.02 crores at the box office on Monday. This makes the overall box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 92.27 crores.