Materialists Netflix Release Time: At What Time Will Dakota Johnson & Pedro Pascal's Film Stream?

Materialists Netflix Release Time: Dakota Johnson's film Materialists created much buzz online when it released in the theaters. The romantic drama follows a high-powered matchmaker navigating the glittering world of New York's elite, where emotions clash with material desires. Now, the much-anticipated romantic drama is all set to hit the OTT screen, with fans eagerly waiting to stream it from the comfort of their homes. Here's when and where you can watch Materialists on Netflix.

Materialists Netflix Release Date

Materialists will be released on Netflix on Saturday, September 13, 2025 only on Netflix.

At What Time Does Materialists Release On Netflix?

Materialists is expected to release at midnight, following the usual OTT release pattern for films that have already had their theatrical run. Typically, such movies drop on streaming platforms at 12:00 AM, and Materialists is likely to follow the same trend. Therefore, fans can expect it to be available on Netflix at 12 AM on September 12, 2025 in India.

How To Watch Materialists On Netflix?

Follow these steps to watch Materialists on Netflix:

Step 1: Open the Netflix app or go to www.netflix.com

Step 2: Log in to your account using your email and password

If, you are not logged in? Just click "Sign In" or create an account if you don't have one

Step 3: In the search bar, type "Materialists" and select the movie

Step 4: Click "Play" to start watching instantly

Step 5 (Optional): To watch offline, tap the "Download" button (available on mobile and tablet)

Materialists follows the story of a sharp, ambitious matchmaker navigating the high-stakes world of New York's elite dating scene. Set against a backdrop of luxury and ambition, the film explores how love, status, and money often collide. At the center is a woman torn between personal emotions and professional expectations, especially when she falls for someone who challenges her carefully crafted life. As relationships get complicated and secrets surface, Materialists asks a timeless question, can true love survive in a world driven by material desires? With wit, heart, and drama, the film offers a modern take on love and ambition.