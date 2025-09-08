Million Dollar Listing India 2 Release Date: When Will Season 2 Premiere On OTT? Urfi Javed, Shalini Passi...

When the city's most exclusive homes meet India's most discerning personalities, expect nothing short of fireworks. Million Dollar Listing India returns with Season 2 on Sony LIV and this time, it's not just about the properties, it's about the people chasing them.

Uorfi Javed is on the hunt for a bold new home in Delhi, one that turns heads just like she does. Her checklist? A reflection of her fearless individuality. From color-changing walls and floor-to-ceiling mirrors to secret closets and maybe even her own runway, Uorfi isn't just looking for a house; she's looking for a living, breathing statement. Meanwhile, Shalini Passi brings in her refined aesthetic and an eye for architectural detail that could intimidate even seasoned designers. Her dream space needs to double as a personal gallery complete with natural lighting, custom craftsmanship, and gallery-ready interiors. For both, the expectations are sky-high and the margin for error, zero.

The pressure is on for realtors Hem Batra, Ankush Sayal, and newcomers Inddu Dahiya, Kajal Bhalla, and Ashima Aggarwal, who must pull off the impossible to meet these unique and sometimes outrageous demands. From high-stakes negotiations to ultra-exclusive listings, every episode promises a thrilling blend of luxury and chaos.

Million Dollar Listing India 2 streaming from 22nd September exclusively on Sony LIV!