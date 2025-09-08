Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Million Dollar Listing India 2 Release Date: When Will Season 2 Premiere On OTT? Urfi Javed, Shalini Passi...

By
Million Dollar Listing India 2 Release Date

When the city's most exclusive homes meet India's most discerning personalities, expect nothing short of fireworks. Million Dollar Listing India returns with Season 2 on Sony LIV and this time, it's not just about the properties, it's about the people chasing them.

Uorfi Javed is on the hunt for a bold new home in Delhi, one that turns heads just like she does. Her checklist? A reflection of her fearless individuality. From color-changing walls and floor-to-ceiling mirrors to secret closets and maybe even her own runway, Uorfi isn't just looking for a house; she's looking for a living, breathing statement. Meanwhile, Shalini Passi brings in her refined aesthetic and an eye for architectural detail that could intimidate even seasoned designers. Her dream space needs to double as a personal gallery complete with natural lighting, custom craftsmanship, and gallery-ready interiors. For both, the expectations are sky-high and the margin for error, zero.

The pressure is on for realtors Hem Batra, Ankush Sayal, and newcomers Inddu Dahiya, Kajal Bhalla, and Ashima Aggarwal, who must pull off the impossible to meet these unique and sometimes outrageous demands. From high-stakes negotiations to ultra-exclusive listings, every episode promises a thrilling blend of luxury and chaos.

Million Dollar Listing India 2 streaming from 22nd September exclusively on Sony LIV!

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: million dollar listing india
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X