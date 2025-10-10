Get Updates
Mirai OTT: Movie Now Streaming on JioHotstar, But There’s A Twist! Scenes Trimmed, Hindi Version Still Awaited

Mirai Streaming On JioHotstar

Mirai Streaming On JioHotstar: The much-awaited Teja Sajja starrer Mirai has finally made its digital debut and is now streaming on an OTT platform. The film is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to a wider audience. While the theatrical version had a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes, the OTT release has been slightly trimmed to 2 hours and 46 minutes. Curious why a few scenes were edited out for streaming? Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch Mirai on OTT and what's different this time.

Mirai Streaming On JioHotstar

Mirai has been released on Jio Hotstar on October 10, 2025. The movie is now available to stream in all languages on the OTT platform. However, there is a twist that 3 minutes have been cut from the OTT version of Mirai. As per the reports, the digital version of Mirai does not have the 'Vibe Undi' song in it. Further scenes that are trimmed from the movie remain to be seen.

As per 123 Telugu's report, Mirai Hindi version will be released in November 2025.

Mirai (2025) is a gripping Telugu fantasy action film directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. The film stars Teja Sajja as Vedha Prajapati, an orphan who discovers he is the chosen protector of nine ancient scriptures belonging to Emperor Ashoka. Opposite him, Manchu Manoj plays the menacing villain known as the "Black Sword." The stellar cast also features Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and Ritika Nayak in key roles. Backed by powerful visuals, a haunting score by Gowra Hari, and stunning VFX, Mirai delivers an epic blend of mythology, action, and destiny.

