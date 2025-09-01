Mithila Palkar, Prajakta Koli to Ahsaas Channa: TOP 5 Franchise Queens Of Indian OTT

When it comes to female protagonists on Indian OTT, women have powerfully gone beyond being love interests and side characters. They have taken roles that are bold, central to the plot, and game-changing - such that they are shouldering OTT franchises like a true bawse! On this note, here's looking at the top 5 franchise queens of Indian OTT.

Ahsaas Channa: From Girls Hostel, Kota Factory to Half CA, Ahsaas Channa is proving that she is here for the long haul. By being the constant face of new-age shows, Ahsaas has built a strong connection with the youth and an even stronger OTT base. Be it managing student life or handling personal life on-screen, Ahsaas is paving the way for a stronger presence.

Prajakta Koli: From being a Gen-Z favourite, YouTube sensation and the OTT face, Prajakta Koli's career recorded an upward graph with Mismatched. Her natural charm and emotional understanding of the characters added flair to her new-age appeal.

Taapsee Pannu: Taapsee Pannu has headlined thrilling rollercoasters, Haseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The actress, known for her selective choices and acting range, hit the ball out of the park with her character twists and visual thrills, all while also maintaining screen glamour.

Mithila Palkar: Through Little Things, Mithila Palkar took viewers on a heartwarming and lighthearted ride of love, friendship and life adjustments. As Kavya, she made the audience connect with her character's authenticity and her ability to mirror real-life hustles of relationships and bonds.

Radhika Apte: As a female face of Sacred Games, Radhika Apte stole the show by playing RAW Agent Anjali Mathur. She stepped into a role that proved that a woman's space in Indian entertainment is evolving, and the audiences are hungry to experience them.

Beyond being part of dramas, series, and franchises, these fiery female actresses are earning their rightful place by leading serious narratives and redefining what it means to be an 'actress', beyond the glitz and glam.