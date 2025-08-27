Moonlit Reunion Episodes 22-23 Release Time: Amid Xu Kai's Cheating Scandal, When Will New Eps Drop Today?

Moonlit Reunion (Cdrama) Episodes 22-23 Release Timings: Premiering on August 18, Moonlit Reunion has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about romantic C-dramas of the season. Marking Xu Kai's first release of 2025, the drama pairs him with the radiant Tian Xi Wei, and together, they're captivating audiences with a story that blends longing, fate, and the quiet ache of love rediscovered.

Back on screen after months of anticipation, Xu Kai's performance is already drawing praise for its emotional subtlety and depth. Playing a character torn between duty and desire, he brings both intensity and vulnerability to the role. Tian Xi Wei, meanwhile, shines with warmth and charm, creating a lead pairing that feels effortlessly real and deeply engaging.

Moonlit Reunion Actor Xu Kai Dating Controversy & Cheating Rumors

Amidst the buzz around Moonlit Reunion, the Chinese entertainment industry is currently engulfed by the ongoing dating controversy and cheating allegations against the popular Chinese actor, Xu Kai. It all started recently when his ex-girlfriend Xu Lisha accused the 'Falling Into Your Smile' actor of cheating and inappropriate behaviour. She also alleged that the actor had once taken actress Zhao Qin, his junior from his agency, to a hotel when he was in a relationship with her.

Things took a heated turn when influencer Da Jin, one of Xu Kai's ex-girlfriends, backed Xu Lisha's allegations. On the other hand, renowned producer Yu Zheng, who launched Xu Kai, publicly defended the actor during a live stream and denied Lisha's allegations, claiming that he was only helping Zhao Qin with acting practice.

Later, Xu Kai's agency dismissed all the cheating allegations. Xu Kai announced legal action and claimed he would sue them for defamation.

Moonlit Reunion (Cdrama) Episodes 22-23 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online In India?

Set in a timeless, dreamlike world, Moonlit Reunion follows two former lovers whose paths cross again under mysterious - and magical - circumstances. The story explores themes of memory, regret, and rekindled love, wrapped in lush cinematography and poetic dialogue. Rather than relying on dramatic twists, the show is winning hearts with its slow-burn narrative, graceful storytelling, and moments that linger long after the episode ends.

Adapted from the web novel 'Mei Fu Ren Chong Fu Ri Chang' by Fu Hua, new episodes of Moonlit Reunion are scheduled to premiere today (Wednesday, Aug 27). Full episodes of this Cdrama are streaming exclusively on WeTV and Tencent Video. Sadly, this time, Moonlit Reunion is not accessible on WeTV in the Indian region. Meanwhile, Xu Kai-Tian Xi Wei's show is streaming on Viki, but with a different release schedule. Moonlit Reunion episodes 15 and 16 are scheduled to be out today on Viki in India.

If you don't want to wait that long, you can watch Moonlit Reunion new episodes (eps 22 & 23) on Dailymotion, offering English subtitles.

Moonlit Reunion Episodes 22-23 Release Time: How To Watch?

According to MyDramaList, Moonlit Reunion episodes 22 and 23 are set to premiere today at 6:00 PM in China Standard Time, which translates to 3:30 PM IST. To note, the new episodes will be available on Dailymotion only after their original premiere in China.

To watch Moonlit Reunion new episodes online in India, all you have to do is open the Dailymotion site on Google and search for 'Moonlit Reunion'. Once the said page appears, click on episode 22 and you are good to go.